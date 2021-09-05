 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Afton - $189,000

Charming one bedroom cottage with almost 5 acres of privacy in the historic Batesville Community. Features a bonus area on the 2nd level. Perfect for guest room, art studio or home office. Recently renovated with modern kitchen, bath and laundry space. Covered front porch, side porch and deck overlooking the Whiteside Branch Stream. Convenient to Afton, Crozet and Charlottesville. Western Albemarle Schools. SOLD AS-IS

