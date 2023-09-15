This rare offering consists of 19 acres (5 cleared) of beautiful, private, mostly wooded land with open, gently rolling mountain pasture offering extraordinary, undisturbed privacy bordering the Blue Ridge Parkway (mile 16.7) on three sides. Proximal to The Priest (milepost 17.6) find several rustic cabins and buildings nestled in a small hollow just under 2,700 ft elevation. The property has five springs. This is a rare opportunity to build in one of the most bucolic settings in VA. One of only deeded private driveways in the whole National Park system. Some fencing for horses or garden lots of game and privacy. You will be just 4.7 miles from Lake Sherando (bike via Love Rd.) & easy drive to downtown Waynesboro. Land listing