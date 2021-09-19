1 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $225,000

This sweet home has been completely renovated inside!!! New kitchen (white cabinets and granite counters) new full bath, and new windows throughout. Wood floors were refinished and tile floors were added to the NEW breakfast room/sunroom (seller added 120’ to enlarge the living space). Large master bedroom also provides office space if desired. There is great storage in closets and also in the large crawl space. Two mini splits were added for energy efficient heat/air. Set on a beautiful lot with open space around the house for your home garden. Even a small creek on the property! Enjoy the natural surroundings from your new back deck. About 12 min from 29/64 interchange. Make plans to see this one today!