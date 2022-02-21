This well appointed first floor Timbers unit is ideally located in the second building; with minimum stairs to the parking lot. The perfect ski-out location while it is also walking distance the mountain inn, shopping dining and more. This income producing property boasts hardwood floors, ceramic tile, solid surface counter tops, and private deck. The kitchen features an efficiency sized range with 4 burner glass top and oven, pantry cabinets and overhead cabinets for plenty of storage, a solid surface island with bar seats for dining. The renovated bathroom has a tile surround, ceramic tile and shower / tub combo. Sold furnished.
1 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $125,000
