Walk to Ski!! Updated 1 bedroom Condo in beautiful move in condition. This first floor level condo has a back yard for your pet, tiled floors, and almost new appliances. The bedroom is spacious with a new King size mattress, bathroom has all new fixtures and new toilet, new surround fireplace, new kitchen sink, fixtures and new epoxy counter tops. You won't be disappointed to see this!!Won't last long.
1 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $129,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Washington called timeout to extend a preseason game, and an angry Bill Belichick dialed up a touchdown
The end of a preseason game is traditionally not a contentious event.
- Updated
The request will go before the Augusta County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 25.
- Updated
Three local men, including two from Waynesboro, have been arrested and face multiple firearms and drug charges.
- Updated
One staff member and one student at William Perry Elementary School have tested positive to COVID-19, according Waynesboro Public Schools. Both the student and the staff member tested positive on Thursday.
- Updated
Although the school year is already underway, Waynesboro families will have a chance to party one last time this summer.
- Updated
One in 10 Virginians is now Hispanic as the ethnic group expanded its footprint significantly in the state over the last decade.
- Updated
Augusta County deputies arrested a Mount Sidney man Tuesday after a domestic dispute between a father and son.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases in Virginia have risen by 950% since the middle of June, according to CSHD Director Laura Kornegay.
- Updated
After a summer off from school, the new year began Tuesday with in-person learning in Waynesboro with no major problems, officials said.
- Updated
Gov. Ralph Northam's administration issued a universal mask mandate for K-12 schools Thursday.