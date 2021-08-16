 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $129,000

Walk to Ski!! Updated 1 bedroom Condo in beautiful move in condition. This first floor level condo has a back yard for your pet, tiled floors, and almost new appliances. The bedroom is spacious with a new King size mattress, bathroom has all new fixtures and new toilet, new surround fireplace, new kitchen sink, fixtures and new epoxy counter tops. You won't be disappointed to see this!!Won't last long.

