Top floor unit and great location. Timbers Condo is steps away from the ski slope. This full size 1 bedroom condo is adorable and on the Wintergreen Rental program making over $15,000 per year and income can be increased with minimal upgrades. Also the lowest condo fees on the Mountain! Sold furnished
1 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Buffalo Gap boys basketball team beats William Campbell to reach state tournament for first time since 1994
Buffalo Gap’s 28-year hiatus from the boys basketball state tournament is over.
The Bison will compete in girls basketball state tournament for first time 2018.
John M. Mohler was arrested on the two charges in December following a Waynesboro police investigation. He has been held without bail since.
Police testified that a man charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI was well above the legal limit of intoxication.
Our older, run down communities deserve to be repolished, not discarded.
The 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center is expected to be operational in 2023 and add 500 jobs.
Buffalo Gap’s shooting went AWOL Friday night, and with it so did the Bison’s dreams of a regional championship.
Judge William Cleaveland made his ruling Monday against Fredrick Palka after reviewing case law and legal briefs on the case, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter. A charge of driving under the influence was also certified.
Fort Defiance girls basketball team defeats Charlottesville, to play in state tournament for first time since 2003
Fort Defiance used a 24-4 run in the third quarter to break open a close game.
Spotswood made free throws in overtime to defeat Fort Defiance on Saturday night.