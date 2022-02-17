Welcome to Wintergreen and enjoy all it's amenities of hiking, golfing, skiing and more, without breaking the bank. The lowest priced condo on the market!! This studio condo is very cute with luxury vinyl plank floors, like new appliances, and a new Heat pump was replaced in August of 2019. At $75/per it is a popular rental and generates $20,000/year. Ground floor and over looks Devils knob golf course. Won't last long!
1 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $99,000
