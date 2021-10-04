A historic property, main house built in 1844 on 12.44 acres in Nelson County. Currently an income generating B&B, features 10 bedrooms & baths plus 3rd floor loft. Within 30 minutes of Charlottesville, Blue Ridge Parkway, Wintergreen Resort, and 21 breweries, distilleries & wineries. This property has got it all ~ history, amazing views, wedding venue, full commercial sized kitchen, currently licensed for dining room sitting 26 guests & can be expended, outdoor patio, multiple porches, a separate cottage, billiards room, greenhouse, barn/shed for storage, laundry facilities, etc. Sold As-Is with most furniture included. Oh the Possibilities ~ with Fabulous Zoning
10 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $1,390,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With four state titles (86-87, 87-88, 89-90, and 94-95), four regional titles, and 11 district crowns, the Indians are recognized as a force with which to be reckoned in Virginia volleyball.
- Updated
It's that time of year for the notorious BMSB.
- Updated
K-9 Cara, of the Staunton Sheriff's Office, died in the line of duty on Dec. 21. On Wednesday, Augusta County dedicated the bridge where she lost her life to her.
- Updated
After more than 25 years of service with the city of Waynesboro, Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw is finally retiring.
- Updated
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Khaleesi Cuthriell, a missing 3-year-old girl from Augusta County, died in suspects' care.
- Updated
So much for the hype of King William vs. Stuarts Draft in a dream collision of Class 2 football titans.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
- Updated
With a game-long punishing ground attack, Buffalo Gap defeated Waynesboro 46-7.
- Updated
Mill Day is free and open to the public. In addition to having the rare opportunity to see a working gristmill, there will be traditional craft demonstrations, displays of antique farm equipment, games, farm tours, and hiking on the Marl Creek Trail.
A driver sustained life-threatening injuries when a train collided with her car at a crossing in Troutville last week, according to Virginia State Police.