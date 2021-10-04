10 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $1,390,000

A historic property, main house built in 1844 on 12.44 acres in Nelson County. Currently an income generating B&B, features 10 bedrooms & baths plus 3rd floor loft. Within 30 minutes of Charlottesville, Blue Ridge Parkway, Wintergreen Resort, and 21 breweries, distilleries & wineries. This property has got it all ~ history, amazing views, wedding venue, full commercial sized kitchen, currently licensed for dining room sitting 26 guests & can be expended, outdoor patio, multiple porches, a separate cottage, billiards room, greenhouse, barn/shed for storage, laundry facilities, etc. Sold As-Is with most furniture included. Oh the Possibilities ~ with Fabulous Zoning