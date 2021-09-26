2 Bedroom Home in Afton - $242,500

**AUCTION** List price is tax assessment value only. Bidding will start at $50,000. Property will be auctioned by Cottonwood Auctions and Mountain Valley Auction Group via online-only auction. Online bidding will close at 1 PM ET on July 15. Property is being sold AS IS and is subject to a 10% buyer's premium pursuant to the terms and conditions. Please visit Cottonwood Auctions' website or call agent for a full list of auction information, including all terms and conditions. Features include: 3.58 +/- acres improved by a 1,200 sq. ft. home built in 1852. Enjoy 3 levels of porches with amazing views of Nelson County's rolling hills. This property is located in the historic village of Afton, VA and is just minutes away from Shenandoah National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway, and Blue Ridge Tunnel. This spacious property would make an excellent vacation rental or getaway.