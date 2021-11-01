Own a mountain getaway without breaking the bank! Great full time or vacation getaway in a prime Afton location along the wine and brew trail and within minutes of hiking and Wintergreen Resort with golf, skiing and more! Plus it is only 25 minutes to Charlottesville for easy commuting. Designed much like a beach house with majority of the living areas on the 2nd floor to have better views of mountains from deck/house especially in the winter. Lower level has a family room or optional 3rd bedroom with half bath. Open areas under the house used as a workshop area and for covered parking of mower/equipment. Features: mountain views, large deck (replaced 2021), fiber cement siding, freshly painted exterior, meandering driveway leading to a private homesite ideal for play and pets, garden area, fiber optic internet, septic pumped 2021, and more.
2 Bedroom Home in Afton - $269,000
