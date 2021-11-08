SWEET, sweet Mountain retreat! Nestled high up in the Blue Ridge Mountains where things are rarely sold, hidden away this can be your best kept secret! One owner, custom built home is perched on a ridge, tucked away from the world! Offering over 27 acres of land but surrounded by large tracts it will feel as though you own a entire mountain! Crystal clear Stockton Creek runs through the property, chocked full of wildlife too! Fall in love as you arrive to a huge covered front porch (covered rear porch too!) so bring your rockers! Kitchen big enough to square dance in, opens to large family room with gas logs. Main level bedrooms with future in mind complete with walk in shower & optional future laundry space. Upstairs if partially finished for future expansion if needed AND walk out basement too! Lots of room to grow in this home! Minutes to I64, Blue Ridge parkway , many wineries & orchards, THIS is the life! Hikers DREAM. One in a lifetime opportunity!
2 Bedroom Home in Afton - $499,900
