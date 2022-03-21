 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $109,900

- Priced to sell where could you be 20 mins UVA and Albemarle County on 2 acres. Worthy of renovating. Heatpump installed yr. ago. New waterpump just installed and new water heater installed shortly range replaced recently. Covesville area just off 29S easy commute to Cville or Lynchburg or Wintergreen even. need enough payoff reverse mortgage. Property at end street on left grass driveway up hill plow has taken down sign sorry

