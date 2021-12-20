 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Hazy Mountain Vineyards & Brewery
2 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $109,900

2 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $109,900

2 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $109,900

BARGAIN ALBEMARLE HOME ON 2 ACRES Just off 29S .Sold AS IS - Priced to sell where could you be 20 mins UVA and Albemarle County on 2 acres. Worthy of renovating. Heatpump installed yr. ago. range replaced recently. Covesville area just off 29S easy commute to Cville or Lynchburg or Wintergreen even. End street on left up hill driveway up hill Motivated seller but need enough payoff reverse mortgage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert