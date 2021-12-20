2 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $109,900

BARGAIN ALBEMARLE HOME ON 2 ACRES Just off 29S .Sold AS IS - Priced to sell where could you be 20 mins UVA and Albemarle County on 2 acres. Worthy of renovating. Heatpump installed yr. ago. range replaced recently. Covesville area just off 29S easy commute to Cville or Lynchburg or Wintergreen even. End street on left up hill driveway up hill Motivated seller but need enough payoff reverse mortgage.