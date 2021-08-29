 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $119,900

REDUCED $10K. Seller wants offers .Sold AS IS CASH ONLY - - Priced to sell where could you be 20 mins UVA and Albemarle County and 2 acres. Worthy of renovating. Heatpump installed yr. ago. range replaced recently. Covesville area just off 29S easy commute to Cville or Lynchburg or Wintergreen even.

