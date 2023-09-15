Only 5 miles to Nellysford town hub and the Nelson 151 Wine and Brew Trail AND within 30 minutes of Charlottesville - Quality crafted home nestled into nature with surrounding rock outcroppings, woods, and meadow leading to a bold creek! Ideal for full time residence, investment rental, or vacation getaway with complete privacy and amazing gathering places (even Creekside!) to enjoy the peace and beauty with friends and family. Designed and rebuilt in 2001 with an abundance of character. Features: 2Br/2.5Ba, vaulted ceilings w/ exposed posts and beams, spacious and open 2nd floor with two story brick fireplace as stunning central feature, custom cherry built-ins, gourmet kitchen with soapstone countertops and butler’s pantry, Generac generator, new roof 2020. Extra spaces for guests, home office (fiber optic internet available!), exercise, recreation, workshop, or arts/hobbies! The 672 sq ft 1Br/1Ba guest house built 1983 sits above a 2 car garage and has screened porch with soapstone floors, living and kitchen. The detached 690 sq ft studio built 2011 also has 360 sq ft workshop. Ag zoning permitting farm animals, chickens, horses (great front pasture) and has a fenced garden area. Road maintenance agreement but NO restrictions.