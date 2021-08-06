2 Bedroom Home in Lovingston - $589,000

Pasture, streams, and panoramic mountain views! Ranch home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with full unfinished basement AND a 1500 sq ft detached garage/workshop with 600 sq ft studio apartment with kitchen and full bathroom. There is plenty of room to expand inside the house if desired to create additional bedrooms or rec room in walk-out basement with rough in plumbing. The main floor of home also has an extra living area which could easily be converted into a third bedroom with drywall modification. Many extras: roof on house 5 yrs old, roof on garage building 2 yrs old, Trex decking (2021) with privacy and views, wood stove, wired for generator, multiple garages, twin carports for cars/farm equipment, estimated 50% of land in pasture for hay/livestock/horses and remainder in woods, division rights. No home owners association or rules and zoned agricultural with land use tax savings. Fiber optic internet available. Only 30 minutes to Charlottesville and easy commute to Lynchburg too.