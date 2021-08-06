 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lovingston - $635,000

Follow the peaceful, stream-side drive to experience DAVIS CREEK CABIN - a beautifully landscaped 2 bedroom 1 bathroom BOARD AND BATTEN CABIN with 9' ceilings, Firefly HIGH SPEED INTERNET, a WRAP AROUND ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH, OPEN CONCEPT first floor, and spacious bedrooms! Situated within the Blue Ridge Mountains and beside WALKING TRAILS, streams, and WATERFALLS (within walking distance!), this home is the epitome of a RETREAT. Situated on 75 WOODED ACRES and featuring NEWER APPLIANCES and FLOATING SHELVES in the KITCHEN, a cozy Living Room WOODSTOVE, and HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. Located 10 minutes from Lovingston's Historic Downtown! NOTE: buyer will inherit confirmed airbnb/vrbo bookings; seller is offering upfront $5,000 ROOF CREDIT.

