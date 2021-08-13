 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lyndhurst - $1,475,000

True craftsmanship meets serenity! Rare offering of a special place, the "Sanctuary" rightfully named as it is just such. 1800's cabin moved from Bath county to straddle Augusta/Nelson line and reconstructed to awe you! Nestled against the Blue Ridge Parkway surrounded by mountain views that will take your breath away! Well planned out design reusing every piece possible from the old logs, to peg construction, barn wood kitchen, attention to detail everywhere you look. One of a kind. Reclaimed hardwood floors, soaring wood ceilings, wrap around porch, stone columns, just a stunning piece of art. Nature lovers paradise on over 47 acres, abundant with wildlife, hiking trails & star filled nights! Only 4 miles to Wintergreen Ski resort, 6 miles to Sherando Lake, minutes to Breweries, something for everyone!

