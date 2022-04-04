Cottage Sweet Cottage! Adorable little bungalow nestled in the Blue Ridge! Offering 2 bedrooms(one on main), 1 bath, and bright WHITE kitchen! Updated in 2019 with fresh paint, new flooring throughout, currently a rental (1000 month) but whether investment, full time residence or even little getaway it checks all the boxes! Nature lovers delight! Minutes to Blue Ridge Parkway, Wintergreen Ski resort, Sherando Lake and even Appalachian Trail! Bring your hammock, bike and kayak and get ready to relax! Fresh mountain air, brighter stars and Wildlife too! Large storage building ready to house it all! Affordable & ready to you to claim quick!
2 Bedroom Home in Lyndhurst - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed and another injured Sunday night in a single-car accident on Interstate 64 in Augusta County.
Mayor Andrea Oakes has said education is a priority, but words are meaningless unless backed up with action.
As the war continues to rage between Ukraine and Russia, one local church decided to turn an old tradition into a way to help those affected.
A senator told some of his staff to take a hike, and then joined them.
A Nelson County judge found a Waynesboro man guilty Tuesday of two felony charges in connection with a November 2021 sexual assault.
Waynesboro freshman Lydia Kimmell’s first varsity goal came at the most opportune time.
Waynesboro patrons packed into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Thursday as the store celebrated its grand opening.
Original Hershey Stuarts Draft employee Tim Hutchinson remembers applying for a job at the plant 40 years ago, when production started.
Waynesboro improves to 2-4 on the season.
A driver who wrecked his vehicle twice after eluding law enforcement Wednesday night in Augusta County, has pending criminal charges.