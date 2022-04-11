2 Bedroom Home in Lyndhurst - $155,000

Cottage Sweet Cottage! Adorable little bungalow nestled in the Blue Ridge! Offering 2 bedrooms(one on main), 1 bath, and bright WHITE kitchen! Updated in 2019 with fresh paint, new flooring throughout, currently a rental (1000 month) but whether investment, full time residence or even little getaway it checks all the boxes! Nature lovers delight! Minutes to Blue Ridge Parkway, Wintergreen Ski resort, Sherando Lake and even Appalachian Trail! Bring your hammock, bike and kayak and get ready to relax! Fresh mountain air, brighter stars and Wildlife too! Large storage building ready to house it all! Affordable & ready to you to claim quick!