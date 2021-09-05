2 Bedroom Home in Lyndhurst - $229,900

Rare opportunity to make a magical hunting/fishing/leisure or full time retreat exactly what you want! This property borders the George Washington National Forest and is approached by driving over a stocked trout stream. Some renovations complete, some needed, But check out that sparkling garage measuring 24x32 which is ready for all your hunting gear, and a great place for a bunk room for all your friends and family! This Chalet is private and secluded with Bear, Deer, Turkey and Fox as neighbors. Beautiful Sherando Lake is a short trip down the road and Wintergreen is minutes away- This property would make a great home, getaway, or Air B and B. The possibilities are endless. Lets take a look and see what ideas you may have for this one of a kind property nestled among 1000s of National, Natural beauty.