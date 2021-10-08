2 Bedroom Home in Montebello - $775,000

The WOW factor is huge for this gorgeous property! Nestled into 100.2 acres, this private getaway has everything you are looking for. With about .5 mi of North Fork River frontage, 3 ponds, several streams and a never dry spring, you will never want for pure mountain water! Meander in through the stone pillars and across the bridge to your own sanctuary. The magical trails along the river and through the woods will take your breath away. Enjoy the prolific fern gardens and the moss strewn forest floor while listening to the lovely babbling of the river. Minutes to the Blue Ridge Parkway, and close to the AT, the stunning 12 Ridges Winery, the Tye River, Montebello and Crabtree Falls. House has 2 BR, 2 BA (totally renovated) and a whole house generator with solar back up. A handsome, stone fireplace and wood floors make for a cozy home and the addition has a fun loft feature for an office or library area with views through every window and a wonderful deck for enjoying one of the prettiest spots in Montebello. If you are into nature, fishing, hiking and swimming holes, you will love it here. And who doesn't enjoy hanging out at the firepit on a chilly evening with a warm beverage? Come to the mountains!