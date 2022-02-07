2 Bedroom Home in Nellysford - $549,000

More than 1,400 ft of river frontage! Rare opportunity to own nearly 17 acres with such amazing river access for swimming, fishing, and kayaking. The home is perched on an elevated knoll with some distant river views and panoramic winter mountain views (see Wintergreen ski slopes!); could be opened with select clearing for views all year. The lower section has a very private recreational area that would be great for camping, fire pits, and relaxation along the river! Make this your full time residence, vacation retreat or investment rental with no HOA or restrictions. Recent updates include exterior painting, mini splits (2021), and new boiler for the original propane heating (2019). Great outdoor living with covered porches and lots of decking. Has fiber optic internet. Just past Hill Top Berry Farm & Winery and only 2 miles from Rt 151 activities for wine and brew trail, hiking, Wintergreen and more!