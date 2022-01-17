 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $249,900

2 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $249,900

C-U-T-I-E & charming 1925 Farmhouse with a great view! Lots of Natural light, exposed beams & the kitchen counter tops are reclaimed bowling alley flooring! This 2 bed, 2 full bath is a MUST SEE! Schedule your personal tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert