 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Hazy Mountain Vineyards & Brewery
2 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $275,000

This newly renovated Bungalow style home sits right off rt 29 South. This home features a completely updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, brand new cabinets & countertops, and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Additionally, The roof, HVAC and electrical have all been replaced. The home sits on 1.2 acres with ample open yard space for entertaining and outdoor activities. At the back of the property you'll find a nice sized barn perfect for a garage, workshop, or storage. With direct access to rt 29 your only a short 10 min drive to Charlottesville and within minutes of many attractions including some amazing wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert