2 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $275,000

This newly renovated Bungalow style home sits right off rt 29 South. This home features a completely updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, brand new cabinets & countertops, and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Additionally, The roof, HVAC and electrical have all been replaced. The home sits on 1.2 acres with ample open yard space for entertaining and outdoor activities. At the back of the property you'll find a nice sized barn perfect for a garage, workshop, or storage. With direct access to rt 29 your only a short 10 min drive to Charlottesville and within minutes of many attractions including some amazing wineries, breweries, and distilleries.