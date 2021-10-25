2 Bedroom Home in Raphine - $235,000

Charming country home in the county with acreage! The work has already been done for you in this move-in ready home! Owner has made MANY updates including new exterior paint, interior paint, light fixtures, flooring, shiplap, butcher block countertop, kitchen sink, kitchen backsplash, kitchen vent hood, interior barn doors, vanity and flooring in the bathroom/laundry, new doors and hardware. Enjoy this peaceful and quiet setting while sitting on your own fenced 2.62 acres! Well has a deeded shared easement. With so many special touches, this house is ready to become your next home!