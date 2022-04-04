2 Bedroom Home in Roseland - $199,900

Bright and open main level condo in Stone Ridge Woods, everything is ready for you to bring your bags and enjoy! The common area has a nice open living space, kitchen and dining area and spacious back deck, offering many spaces to relax and enjoy the view. A main hall bath for guests has a large tub, and just off the living room is a guest bedroom with bunk beds. The master suite has huge windows on two sides, a large closet and private full bath. Selling furnished, buy now and start enjoying the facilities immediately!