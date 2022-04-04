 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roseland - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in Roseland - $199,900

Bright and open main level condo in Stone Ridge Woods, everything is ready for you to bring your bags and enjoy! The common area has a nice open living space, kitchen and dining area and spacious back deck, offering many spaces to relax and enjoy the view. A main hall bath for guests has a large tub, and just off the living room is a guest bedroom with bunk beds. The master suite has huge windows on two sides, a large closet and private full bath. Selling furnished, buy now and start enjoying the facilities immediately!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert