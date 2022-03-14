 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roseland - $399,000

Welcome to 1619 Overlook and the sought-after Wintergreen Community. This townhome has several upgrades to make your life easier so you can enjoy doing what you want to do: enjoying the outside and all that Wintergreen has to offer! The view is spectacular! The renovated kitchen overlooks the living room and dining room with a fabulous wall of windows, so you don’t miss any of the mountains while you spend time in the kitchen. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double sink, ample counter space and granite countertops with nice cabinetry. Wood burning fireplace is in the living room with a granite bar with mirrors and glass shelving. Primary Bedroom has renovated bath with tile, granite countertops and a wide, open shower with bench seating. There is a second bedroom and a hall full bath. Don’t miss owning this lovely townhome so you can enjoy the 4 seasons of Virginia!

