2 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $100,000

***AUCTION*** List price is Starting Bid ONLY!. Price TBD at live auction on Wed., February 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST. Commission is contingent upon and will ONLY be paid if Broker Participation Form is received by auction company no later than 5 pm on Tues. Feb. 1st, 2022. NO EXCEPTIONS! For more information contact the auction company. PUBLIC REAL ESTATE AUCTION EVENT The owner has transitioned to an assisted living community, and we have been contracted to market and sell this move-in ready Augusta County townhome. This property has wonderful community amenities and boasts a very desirable location for the new owner. Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!! Live On-Site Auction w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!! Need a Mortgage? Please contact the auction company for information. Property Tour: Tuesday, January 25 @ 12 Noon SHARP (Feel free to bring your inspector/contractor). Contact auction company PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER!! Well built 2 BR/2 BA single level townhome in the Spring Lakes Community of Staunton, VA (Augusta County) The home measures 1,237 +/- sf., and features a kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/fireplace that transitions into the dining room offering a welcoming open floor plan; attic w/pull down stairs Hardwood flooring throughout; tile in bathrooms Front porch; rear slate patio Heating & cooling: heat pump (new in 2016); fireplace in living room Public water & sewer; electric water heater Other features: All stainless appliances (1 year old refrigerator, 3 year old dishwasher & washer/dryer), 9' ceilings, handicap adaptable, Kohler step in tub, 2 allotted parking spaces, HOA takes care of lawn care, snow removal & landscaping w/in 3' of home. Click HERE to learn more about the amenities at Spring Lakes Internet: Xfinty; Electric: Shenandoah Valley Electric This home can be occupied immediately, and personalized at the new owner's leisure. This home is located only a few miles from I-81, Rt. 11, 262 Bypass & downtown Staunton, and just a short drive to Harrisonburg, VA Tax Map: 055G1-1-51; Deed Book: 1-4925; Zoning: PUD; Yearly County real estate taxes: $925; Home was built in 2002 & is vinyl sided; Spring Lakes HOA fee: $150 per month and includes road maintenance, snow removal, lawn care, landscaping (3' out from the home) and club house privileges; WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED Only $100,000 Suggested Starting Bid!! INTERIOR PHOTOS COMING SOON!! Need Financing for this property?? Please contact auction company for information. FOR REALTORS: if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 2/1/22, and all terms adhered to.