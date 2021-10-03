2 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $247,000

This unique 1910 cabin offers you the chance to live in a piece of history! It is the perfect space to live in while building elsewhere on the almost 5 acres, offer as an Air B&B or Hostel. Loads of upgrades including full bath in the main cabin has been totally renovated and updated. Beautiful glazed kitchen counters, new island and kitchen sink. The gigantic kitchen also has a wood burning cook stove that conveys with the property. There is a 1/2 floor that has brand new carpeting and plenty of storage. Currently being used a non traditional bedroom. Previous owner used one corner of the cabin aa a bedroom - the possibilities are endless with all this open space. Working from home or home schooling? No problem fiber optic cable makes it a breeze! The gigantic shop offers over 500 sq ft of storage and work space. There is brand new bedroom and separate bathroom on one side of the shop with over 323 sq ft of room. Bathroom has a custom ordered over sized tub with new windows and doors. A wonderful place to escape everything and enjoy the wild turkeys and deer right outside your door. 5 miles from Staunton