 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $247,000

2 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $247,000

2 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $247,000

This unique 1910 cabin offers you the chance to live in a piece of history! It is the perfect space to live in while building elsewhere on the almost 5 acres, offer as an Air B&B or Hostel. Loads of upgrades including full bath in the main cabin has been totally renovated and updated. Beautiful glazed kitchen counters, new island and kitchen sink. The gigantic kitchen also has a wood burning cook stove that conveys with the property. There is a 1/2 floor that has brand new carpeting and plenty of storage. Currently being used a non traditional bedroom. Previous owner used one corner of the cabin aa a bedroom - the possibilities are endless with all this open space. Working from home or home schooling? No problem fiber optic cable makes it a breeze! The gigantic shop offers over 500 sq ft of storage and work space. There is brand new bedroom and separate bathroom on one side of the shop with over 323 sq ft of room. Bathroom has a custom ordered over sized tub with new windows and doors. A wonderful place to escape everything and enjoy the wild turkeys and deer right outside your door. 5 miles from Staunton

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Historic gristmill to take spotlight at Mill Day
Local News

Historic gristmill to take spotlight at Mill Day

  • Updated

Mill Day is free and open to the public. In addition to having the rare opportunity to see a working gristmill, there will be traditional craft demonstrations, displays of antique farm equipment, games, farm tours, and hiking on the Marl Creek Trail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert