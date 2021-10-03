This unique 1910 cabin offers you the chance to live in a piece of history! It is the perfect space to live in while building elsewhere on the almost 5 acres, offer as an Air B&B or Hostel. Loads of upgrades including full bath in the main cabin has been totally renovated and updated. Beautiful glazed kitchen counters, new island and kitchen sink. The gigantic kitchen also has a wood burning cook stove that conveys with the property. There is a 1/2 floor that has brand new carpeting and plenty of storage. Currently being used a non traditional bedroom. Previous owner used one corner of the cabin aa a bedroom - the possibilities are endless with all this open space. Working from home or home schooling? No problem fiber optic cable makes it a breeze! The gigantic shop offers over 500 sq ft of storage and work space. There is brand new bedroom and separate bathroom on one side of the shop with over 323 sq ft of room. Bathroom has a custom ordered over sized tub with new windows and doors. A wonderful place to escape everything and enjoy the wild turkeys and deer right outside your door. 5 miles from Staunton
2 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $247,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With four state titles (86-87, 87-88, 89-90, and 94-95), four regional titles, and 11 district crowns, the Indians are recognized as a force with which to be reckoned in Virginia volleyball.
With ABC’s profits at a record high, maybe this isn’t the time to ask why the state government is still running a chain of 395 liquor stores.
- Updated
K-9 Cara, of the Staunton Sheriff's Office, died in the line of duty on Dec. 21. On Wednesday, Augusta County dedicated the bridge where she lost her life to her.
- Updated
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Khaleesi Cuthriell, a missing 3-year-old girl from Augusta County, died in suspects' care.
- Updated
After more than 25 years of service with the city of Waynesboro, Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw is finally retiring.
- Updated
Mill Day is free and open to the public. In addition to having the rare opportunity to see a working gristmill, there will be traditional craft demonstrations, displays of antique farm equipment, games, farm tours, and hiking on the Marl Creek Trail.
Officials: Virginia music festival attendees come down with COVID-19; some were sick while they rocked out
- Updated
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
- Updated
As frustration continues over people who refuse to get the free COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam issued strong words on Monday and suggested they think about their obituaries.
- Updated
So much for the hype of King William vs. Stuarts Draft in a dream collision of Class 2 football titans.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.