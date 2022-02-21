 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $279,000

2 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $279,000

Newly renovated in Riverheads school district. All new appliances, countertops and flooring in the kitchen. New vanity and flooring in the bathroom. All new windows, gutters, siding and brand new HVAC system for central air. Refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room. All new electrical, this house is like new with all of the improvements and on an acre.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert