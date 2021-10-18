2 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $399,900

Countryside retreat! Spacious brick ranch offering over 1,400 sq ft of single level living. Plenty of living area space throughout to entertain. Main level boasts a kitchen, living room, half bath, owners suite with a soaking tub and additional bedroom and full bath. Huge partially finished basement features a kitchenette, large family room, wood stove and separate walkout. Unfinished portion of basement can easily be turned into an in-laws suite, extra bedroom or home office doubling your sq footage. Plenty of outdoor space with the rear patio that features a gazebo, and covered front porch sitting area, surrounded by over 6 acres of Augusta County land. Massive detached garage offers plenty of room for your vehicles, four wheel toys, work shopping or extra storage needs. Along with an additional storage shed. This property will make you proud to call this one home. Located in Riverheads school district. Plant your roots here!