2 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $750,000

Plenty of room to spread your wings here! Quaint log cabin nestled among 130, mostly wooded, acres. Sit on the screened in porch and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature, complete with the sound of a babbling creek! There are trails for your atvs and even a pole barn to store them in. All of the seclusion of living in the country, yet only 5 minutes from restaurants and shopping. A hunters dream with tons of wild life and don't forget your fishing pole. This property has it all, so come and see what you have been missing today! Priced WELL below tax assessment for a quick sale!