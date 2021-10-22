2 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $759,900

Over the river and through the woods... is your new place!! Circa 2009- built the be a glam hunting camp retreat, and MAN is it ever! A fine mix of a "Cracker Barrell porch" feel & the sweet smell of WOOD granting you perfect place to find your PEACE! Nestled away offering 62 acres of privacy YET only minutes to Historic downtown Staunton! Complete with mature hardwoods, wildlife galore and even Mill Creek strolling along thru it, LAND is a precious amenity! The cabin adorned with quality construction, soaring hardwood ceilings, hickory cabinets, solid surface countertops, main floor master & sweet loft overlooking. Cozy & homey place with full unfinished basement for future expansion if needed. Whether it be your dream to hide away & homestead or just looking for that getaway, this is your golden opportunity! Popular Riverheads school district too!