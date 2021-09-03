 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $1,000,000

Location, location location! This over 70 acre farm is located in the desirable Stuarts Draft, VA, the place to be for all your future endeavors. The farm is adjacent to commercial businesses, and the property is shown in the Augusta County comprehensive plan for potential mixed use development. With such designation, there could be businesses along Rt. 340, neighborhood mixed use mid-property and medium density residential toward the rear. The availability of land such as this does not come along too often!

