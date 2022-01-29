 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $282,900

Brand New Construction in Stone Valley!! Open concept with Kitchen, Dining, and Living Room. Custom kitchen with gorgeous cherry cabinets, granite tops and raised bar for seating. Solid Red Oak hardwood in main areas with tile in bathrooms and carpet in bedrooms. Rear porch covered for relaxing. Double car garage has pull down storage access.

