2 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $289,900

One of the most sought after, easy living neighborhoods in Augusta County, VA. This one level Brown Stone Drive interior townhome delivers the best of what Stone Valley has to offer. Only occupied by one and almost new, offering hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the extra added feature of a heated ceramic floor in the owner's suite bath, for extra comfort when you step out of the oversized walk-in shower. The all-white kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and black and white granite countertops provides for every utensil and appliance you will never part with. Peace, Serenity and Connectivity are all to be had when exploring the neighborhood via sidewalks, streets, visiting the park, enjoying lunch at the covered picnic tables, swimming in the community pool, playing on the tennis courts or just enjoying the beauty of the valley views. Centrally located to shopping, employment, 64/81 and so much more! It's time to settle in and settle down and enjoy the ease and accessibility of everything being on level ground. HOA Covers pool, maintenance of community, additional $35/mnth or $420/yr covers townhome lawn cutting, snow/ice removal from driveway and sidewalk to door, etc.