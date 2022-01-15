 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $299,999

Nearly new townhouse in popular Stuarts Draft, Fall in love with this stunning home, build in 2021 in a quaint tucked away neighborhood yet convenient to everything! Inside, large family room, Open kitchen and dining room Combo! Large master suite with walk in shower & walk in closed- Just beautiful! Flooded with natural light throughout, and did I mention GARAGE! Oh Yeah, private backyard too with patio.

