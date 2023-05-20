Single Level Stunner! This better than new, immaculately maintained duplex is ready for it's second owner. Open-concept living/dining/kitchen area leaves little to be desired. Upgraded kitchen features an ample amount of white cabinets with custom pull-out drawers, granite counters, like new stainless appliances and a breakfast bar area that overlooks the dining and living room. Upgrades throughout include gleaming REAL hardwood floors in the living areas and bedrooms, ceramic tile in the bathrooms and an electric fireplace in the LR. The owner's suite features a walk-in closet, an attached private bath with tiled walk-in shower and dual vanities. The second bedroom and full bath is in it's own corner giving your guests privacy. Enter your own private oasis via the sliding glass doors that has established and lush landscaping, carpet like grass, two storage buildings and white picket fencing. A low maintenance exterior with NO HOA gives you the best of both worlds. Attached garage adds storage and convenience. Located minutes to shopping in Waynesboro, I64, all of Stuarts Draft/Waynesboro. You will be proud to call this one home!