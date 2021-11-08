Great hunting cabin fully furnished located within minutes from National Forest and Blue Ridge Parkway. Sit out on the front porch and enjoy the amazing views of the beautiful woods and pond. And look out for the deer... cause they will certainly be stopping by to enjoy the many apple trees that spread out over the property! Peaceful escape! Great location! Come check it out!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Vesuvius - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the Waynesboro Police Department said that the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
- Updated
For the second time this season, the Riverheads High School football team defeated Stuarts Draft.
- Updated
Strite’s Donuts has returned to Waynesboro at the parking lot behind Kline’s Dairy Bar just off 1235 W. Main St.
- Updated
Amanda Stone and Ray Murray have been together for nearly 20 years and are the kids at heart behind The Tubular Toy Box, a retro vintage toy shop located in downtown Waynesboro.
- Updated
A pair of Augusta County School Board members voiced optimism that Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin would remove the mask mandate in schools.
- Updated
In the race for sheriff in Waynesboro, candidate Chris Johnson defeated fellow candidate Jessie Shaver to become the city's newest sheriff in 21 years.
- Updated
Facing a two-point conversion attempt which would have sent the game into overtime, the Little Giants defense stood tall.
- Updated
“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Stuarts Draft coach Tammy Carter. “It’s hard to put into words.
- Updated
As Democrats on Capitol Hill argue over what message voters sent in Tuesday’s earthquake election, it’s worth considering what voters and politicians in Virginia aren’t saying.
- Updated
On Thursday, the Indians pulled off one of the biggest volleyball upsets in the region.