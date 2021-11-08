 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Vesuvius - $175,000

Great hunting cabin fully furnished located within minutes from National Forest and Blue Ridge Parkway. Sit out on the front porch and enjoy the amazing views of the beautiful woods and pond. And look out for the deer... cause they will certainly be stopping by to enjoy the many apple trees that spread out over the property! Peaceful escape! Great location! Come check it out!!!

