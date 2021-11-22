2 Bedroom Home in Vesuvius - $249,000

High in the Blue Ridge. This well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath cabin has been used by the original owners for nearly 30 years and is ready for new owners. Less than a mile from the Blue Ridge Parkway, you'll have a basecamp to explore all that Nelson County's High Country has to offer. Nearby hiking includes Crabtree Falls (highest cascades east of the Rockies!), and Spy Rock. The parkway is fabled biking territory. Hunt the National Forest lands or cut your Christmas tree at a neighbors farm, and afterward, relax with a tasting at 12 Ridges Vineyard. Gather with family and friends in front of the stone, raised hearth fireplace, and then enjoy a meal cooked in the fully furnished kitchen. This cabin will convey as furnished so you can do it all right away.