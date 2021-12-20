Surprisingly-Spacious! As soon as you open the front door to this Cozy Cottage, you'll think you're in a bigger place. The high ceilings and large common areas make it one of those rare homes that feels bigger from the inside than it looks out. The Biggest Bedroom has an attached Full Bath that makes it feel like a true Master BR. Even more space is in the basement with over 200 sq ft of storage space for your gear. The just-refinished, ceiling-high cabinets maximize space in the kitchen. Venture out of the kitchen onto the elevated deck and relax as you survey the city and mountains from your low-traffic, dead-end street. The backyard has a fire pit, alley access and room for a garden, detached garage, etc. Commuters will love how close this home is to I-64, US-250 and US-340! Brand-new laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. This home is sold "As-Is," but the roof, all the plumbing, and the stove were all replaced within the last two years and the rest should be covered under the included 1-Year Home Warranty! Seeing is believing! See for yourself!
2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $135,000
