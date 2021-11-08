Quaint & Practical! 2 bedrooms & 1 bath in a convenient location. Covered front porch adds charm and is perfect for your rocking chairs and relaxation. Hardwoods throughout the main level living areas and 2nd floor. Nice flow from the kitchen to the dining and living room with built-in bookshelves and wide decorative trim around the windows and door frames. Full bath, laundry area and sunroom are all conveniently located on the main level. Travel up the stairs to the 2nd level that offers a foyer area and 2 massive bedrooms. Spacious backyard with large storage shed has plenty of space to entertain, garden or simply relax. Conveniently located in close proximity to the Greenway Walkway and Downtown Waynesboro. Make this charmer the place you call home!
2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $149,900
