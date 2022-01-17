2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $164,900

You will love this 1950's Waynesboro, Va. cottage, located within walking distance to Ridgeview Park. This charming home offers an easy, one level living floor plan with 2BR, 1 Bath, a large living room, Kitchen and separate laundry room, along with a lovely screened-in porch. Enjoy lots of natural light coming from the picture window in living room, hardwood floors in living and bedrooms, tiled bath and built in cabinet, wonderful attic storage space, chair rail molding, wood cabinets and mature landscaping with a beautiful rhododendron bush that adorns the front. Relax on the screened porch that opens to the large, flat fenced yard. 2 paved driveways for extra parking. Appliances convey, including washer and dryer. All of this and it's been freshly painted and is move in ready!