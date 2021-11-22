 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $165,000

The cozy little house has so much potential. Sellers have refinished the floors and are painting the interior. Bathroom has a walk-in shower, ceramic tile in the kitchen and built-in cabinet/shelves in dining room. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has open upper shelves. Just 2 minutes to downtown Waynesboro and shopping. Plumbing in crawl space is all pvc pipe too. A shed in the backyard, has electric, and alleyway for trash p/u with gate. Fenced backyard.

