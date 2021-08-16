2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $169,900

Beautifully Renovated, Single Level Home Located in the Heart of Waynesboro. Features Brand New Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Stainless Appliances & Granite Counters. Remodeled Baths. New Vinyl Replacement Windows. Refinished Hardwood Floors. LVP Flooring in Kitchen & Baths. All New Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans. All New Wiring and 200 Amp Breaker Box. Freshly Painted Inside and Out. Alley Behind House Provides Off Street Parking. Quaint Rocking Chair Front Porch Adds to Your Entertaining Space.