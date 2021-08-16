 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $169,900

Beautifully Renovated, Single Level Home Located in the Heart of Waynesboro. Features Brand New Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Stainless Appliances & Granite Counters. Remodeled Baths. New Vinyl Replacement Windows. Refinished Hardwood Floors. LVP Flooring in Kitchen & Baths. All New Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans. All New Wiring and 200 Amp Breaker Box. Freshly Painted Inside and Out. Alley Behind House Provides Off Street Parking. Quaint Rocking Chair Front Porch Adds to Your Entertaining Space.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert