2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $174,900

Updated Cottage in the heart of Waynesboro! This cozy two bedroom / one bathroom home has been renovated and is ready for you to move in! Situated within walking distance of shopping. Attention to detail includes New Drywall, New Hardwood floors, new plumbing, upgraded electric, new range, microwave, dishwasher, new kitchen sink / faucet, updated Bathroom, newer windows. Exterior includes freshly painted covered front porch, New Front Door, Newer Garage door, Updated and painted storage building and garage with electric, large fenced yard with rear alley access and off street parking. If you have been searching...look no further, this home is the one for you!

