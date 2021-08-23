Gorgeous 2/3 bed, 1 bath cottage with loads of charm and $40k worth of recent upgrades. Enjoy strolls through beautiful Ridgeview Park from this well located home. The spacious light filled kitchen is brand new and tastefully renovated with high quality materials and energy star appliances. Front entrance leads to the main room and dining area which are extra charming and filled with morning sunlight. The Master bedroom is spacious and faces north. The family room which spans the width of house is large enough to be portioned out for additional bedroom space. Morning light makes this home warm and inviting and the newly landscaped front yard adds tons of curb appeal. The home sits in the middle of a flat recently landscaped lot which is divided beautifully to give nice setback feel by front and loads of back yard for entertaining. There is also a carport w/storage space, a shed for tools and space for off street to accommodate 3 cars. Plenty of off street parking available on this street which ends at a trail to the park.
2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $189,000
