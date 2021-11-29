2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $205,000

Come on in and take a look at this low maintenance townhome. Located in a convenient, county location, the sought after Wellington Estates Community. Screened porch, private backyard, and even your own private storage room. Great room with cathedral ceilings, gas log fireplace. What a great place to call your own and put your own personal touches, making it your HOME SWEET HOME. New roof in 2018, covered by HOA along with lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal.