 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $269,490

2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $269,490

2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $269,490

SIGNIFICANT PRICE REDUCTION!!! "You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one..." Urban farm, investment property, commercial, or single family home; you decide! Bring your dreams and entrepreneur savvy to this unique opportunity, on almost two acres, in the heart of Stuarts Draft. Zoned General Agriculture, but primed for General Business; in the Urban Service Overlay with Vdot traffic count exceeding 16k. The home was renovated just four years ago and is currently occupied by a tenant; 400 amp service, replacement windows, maple cabinets, travertine tile with inlays, granite, stainless appliances, subway tiled shower, Trane duel fuel heat pump and more. The home still retains the character of a 1940s bungalow with pine built ins and T&G paneling. The 6,000 square foot storage/barn/garage awaits your imagination; agribusiness, workshop, farm market... "are those wheels turning"? The leftovers of an orchard provides apples, peaches, chestnuts, and grapes. Come explore this one of a kind offering. owner/agent

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert