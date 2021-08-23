2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $269,490

SIGNIFICANT PRICE REDUCTION!!! "You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one..." Urban farm, investment property, commercial, or single family home; you decide! Bring your dreams and entrepreneur savvy to this unique opportunity, on almost two acres, in the heart of Stuarts Draft. Zoned General Agriculture, but primed for General Business; in the Urban Service Overlay with Vdot traffic count exceeding 16k. The home was renovated just four years ago and is currently occupied by a tenant; 400 amp service, replacement windows, maple cabinets, travertine tile with inlays, granite, stainless appliances, subway tiled shower, Trane duel fuel heat pump and more. The home still retains the character of a 1940s bungalow with pine built ins and T&G paneling. The 6,000 square foot storage/barn/garage awaits your imagination; agribusiness, workshop, farm market... "are those wheels turning"? The leftovers of an orchard provides apples, peaches, chestnuts, and grapes. Come explore this one of a kind offering. owner/agent