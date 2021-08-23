SIGNIFICANT PRICE REDUCTION!!! "You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one..." Urban farm, investment property, commercial, or single family home; you decide! Bring your dreams and entrepreneur savvy to this unique opportunity, on almost two acres, in the heart of Stuarts Draft. Zoned General Agriculture, but primed for General Business; in the Urban Service Overlay with Vdot traffic count exceeding 16k. The home was renovated just four years ago and is currently occupied by a tenant; 400 amp service, replacement windows, maple cabinets, travertine tile with inlays, granite, stainless appliances, subway tiled shower, Trane duel fuel heat pump and more. The home still retains the character of a 1940s bungalow with pine built ins and T&G paneling. The 6,000 square foot storage/barn/garage awaits your imagination; agribusiness, workshop, farm market... "are those wheels turning"? The leftovers of an orchard provides apples, peaches, chestnuts, and grapes. Come explore this one of a kind offering. owner/agent
2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $269,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Waynesboro basketball programs now have a brother-sister act in the head-coaching roles.
- Updated
Waynesboro voters had a chance to meet a local candidate Tuesday evening and discuss politics.
- Updated
Staunton became the latest COVID-19 casualty when the school announced Thursday it would be shutting down after players tested positive.
- Updated
The Cougars are still expected to open the season on Aug. 27.
- Updated
The Little Giants open their season against five-time reigning state champion Riverheads Gladiators.
- Updated
Of 1,537 responses from county residents in the survey, 132 residents said they had no internet at their current location.
Washington called timeout to extend a preseason game, and an angry Bill Belichick dialed up a touchdown
The end of a preseason game is traditionally not a contentious event.
- Updated
Democrats’ winning streak in Virginia’s statewide elections since 2009 is most attributable to the state’s 10 largest counties and cities, but new census figures underscore that the trend goes deeper, to the next population tier.
- Updated
The bus service will connect Waynesboro, Staunton and Fishersville to Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Monday through Friday.
Children in homes where the father is not present have statistically much greater problems in their lives.